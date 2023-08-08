Create New Account
Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 26 – COVID-19 – GENOCIDE WRAPPED UP
Insight
The Cabal’s torture strategy had worked brilliantly. People had become lethargic and simply failed to notice the insane amount of cases of thrombosis, pulmonary embolisms, strokes, serious heart problems, and miscarriages. People dropped dead live on TV, but all that was taken in was the ever repeating slogan: “The Covid vaccines are safe and effective…” In reality, the Covid vaccines contained a deadly poison, killing some people immediately, others within weeks or months. The combination of graphene, spike proteins, and nano-bots had been perfectly adjusted to kill millions of people, as confirmed by international tenders, alarming VAERS predictions, and the Liquefying “Bio-Sludge” Bill, legalising the spreading of human remains over crops as fertilizer.In this final episode about the Covid tragedy, we wrap up what will referred to (in future times) as the most heinous genocide in the history of mankind.


https://www.brighteon.com/af2fabdc-c650-488d-8bb4-685675f042d4


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

