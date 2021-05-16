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The Depopulation Bomb: How the International Banksters Finance Genocide Via Big Pharma
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173 views • May 16, 2021
Pastor Eli James interviews Fritjof Persson and Mikael Swede about the hidden agenda of DEPOPULATION is behind the global “covid crisis”.
Copy:
https://www.brighteon.com/0544e253-79c8-4bca-9e3e-9bdf5fbe96fd
https://rumble.com/vh4v71-the-depopulation-bomb-how-the-international-banksters-finance-genocide-via-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/396kKWXjd0W0/
The Slovac Paper
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide?fbclid=IwAR2ayy32B6wA34f_88CcoIHjIqx02L4y5KO7Zp7Cht3U8CPiaH6uNl_SQTM
Copy:
https://www.brighteon.com/0544e253-79c8-4bca-9e3e-9bdf5fbe96fd
https://rumble.com/vh4v71-the-depopulation-bomb-how-the-international-banksters-finance-genocide-via-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/396kKWXjd0W0/
The Slovac Paper
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide?fbclid=IwAR2ayy32B6wA34f_88CcoIHjIqx02L4y5KO7Zp7Cht3U8CPiaH6uNl_SQTM
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