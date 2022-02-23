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PSEC - 2022 - Lets Finally Learn The Lessons Of History | Krista Pohl | 432hz [hd 720p]
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42 views • February 23, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Lets Finally Learn The Lessons Of History | Krista Pohl" -- we feature a Facebook Live by Krista Pohl, as she expresses some points about the emotional, mental and spiritual toxicity of society and how this leads to tyranny. Also including some third party content for added illustration.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Krista Pohl, Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, Memology 101, Tom Nicholson, Really Graceful, Hot Fuzz, UnderGunned Productions, RC, Tim Gielen, Ronan Fed Music, Misc
Hashtags: #freedom #tyranny #society #healing
Metatags Space Separated: freedom tyranny society healing
Metatags Comma Separated: freedom, tyranny, society, healing
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/j1xSFIkAkx20/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Lets-Finally-Learn-The-Lessons-Of-History---Krista-Pohl---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vvm1lc-psec-2022-lets-finally-learn-the-lessons-of-history-krista-pohl-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/7mi4OI0
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/052f8004-cd10-4464-b5f0-23c3518afe61
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/RsVJ6eTvhZXlbUW
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=cde7b5b1d6918480c2d303f96f23f63fb13e39df240b97fb6ed981a0e40219b4&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Krista Pohl, Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, Memology 101, Tom Nicholson, Really Graceful, Hot Fuzz, UnderGunned Productions, RC, Tim Gielen, Ronan Fed Music, Misc
Hashtags: #freedom #tyranny #society #healing
Metatags Space Separated: freedom tyranny society healing
Metatags Comma Separated: freedom, tyranny, society, healing
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/j1xSFIkAkx20/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Lets-Finally-Learn-The-Lessons-Of-History---Krista-Pohl---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vvm1lc-psec-2022-lets-finally-learn-the-lessons-of-history-krista-pohl-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/7mi4OI0
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/052f8004-cd10-4464-b5f0-23c3518afe61
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/RsVJ6eTvhZXlbUW
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=cde7b5b1d6918480c2d303f96f23f63fb13e39df240b97fb6ed981a0e40219b4&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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