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83) Novo Mundo Ético - Parar as coisas desde baixo, do topo ninguém te vai dar a ordem
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71 views • June 20, 2021
Créditos para o canal LA QUINTA COLUMNA - DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 59 - 20 JUNIO 2.021 | June 20th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA59-:0
Dr. Sevillano sobre 5G e grafeno em vacinas: isto trata-se de controlar as pessoas, não matá-las simplesmente: https://www.brighteon.com/6f04ecdb-5cf3-4985-b7cb-ac3d0fcf2527
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Dr. Sevillano sobre 5G e grafeno em vacinas: isto trata-se de controlar as pessoas, não matá-las simplesmente: https://www.brighteon.com/6f04ecdb-5cf3-4985-b7cb-ac3d0fcf2527
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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