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DR. SEVILLANO ON 5G AND GRAPHENE IN VACCINES: IT'S NOT ABOUT KILLING PEOPLE, IT'S ABOUT CONTROLLING THEM
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162 views • June 18, 2021
MORE INFO: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/dr-jose-luis-sevillano-elites-seek-control.html
Dr. José Luis Sevillano from La Quinta Columna (https://www.laquintacolumna.net) explains that the purpose of the operation being carried out by the global elite is nothing more and nothing less than the control of humanity. Why else would they need to use graphene as and adjuvant in vaccines and extend a network of 5G antennas around the world? Well, to control people's minds, of course.
Dr. José Luis Sevillano from La Quinta Columna (https://www.laquintacolumna.net) explains that the purpose of the operation being carried out by the global elite is nothing more and nothing less than the control of humanity. Why else would they need to use graphene as and adjuvant in vaccines and extend a network of 5G antennas around the world? Well, to control people's minds, of course.
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