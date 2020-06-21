© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5g, астivе dеniаl sysтемs, disеаsе, ргоfiтs
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • June 21, 2020
Who is going to tell you if I don't. These are the moving parts that you don't get to see . Put on the armour of God!
Dr Magda Havas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78bf3rUItn0
Makia Freeman https://davidicke.com/2020/02/19/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup/
Covid19 Patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Pirbright Institute https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/our-science/livestock-viral-diseases/viral-glycoproteins
Link to Israel https://www.knowingthetruth.com/5g-and-active-denial-systems-the-truth-about-the-5g-ro1llout/
Active Denial System Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1w4g2vr7B4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssOV14zMDxg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9p5naCkz2w
What I watched before recording this
https://www.brighteon.com/2dd42659-9f86-460a-b7b8-c5d6390e7099
Dr Magda Havas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78bf3rUItn0
Makia Freeman https://davidicke.com/2020/02/19/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup/
Covid19 Patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Pirbright Institute https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/our-science/livestock-viral-diseases/viral-glycoproteins
Link to Israel https://www.knowingthetruth.com/5g-and-active-denial-systems-the-truth-about-the-5g-ro1llout/
Active Denial System Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1w4g2vr7B4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssOV14zMDxg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9p5naCkz2w
What I watched before recording this
https://www.brighteon.com/2dd42659-9f86-460a-b7b8-c5d6390e7099
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.