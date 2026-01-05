BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Verifiable Evidence: Nanotech Found Inside Human Bodies | Jessie Bertran
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
803 views • 1 day ago

*

*

Jessie Bertran, investigator and expert on directed energy weapons, joins the program to break down the reality behind nanotechnology findings reported in humans around the world—what is known, what is misunderstood, and what evidence actually exists.

-

Bertran is the technical lead of Mind Nexus, an organization dedicated to uncovering hidden technologies, documenting tangible and verifiable evidence, and supporting individuals affected by directed energy exposure and Havana Syndrome / AHI-related phenomena.

-

In this conversation, we explore the technical mechanisms behind these claims, how directed energy research has evolved, what legitimate concerns exist, and where speculation diverges from provable data. Bertran also shares details about Mind Nexus’s upcoming documentary and their ongoing investigative work.

-

Learn more about their research and the upcoming documentary at: https:// MindNexusLive.com

