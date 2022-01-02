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Fred Astaire And Rita Hayworth Dancing To Dean Martin's 'Sway'
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63 views • January 02, 2022
A clever dub of Fred & Rita dancing to Dean Martin's version of 'Sway" created by Carlos Cruz Batallas.
You can see Carlos' channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb8R_jYc_HCe26iVesWGO5w
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The original clip is from the 1941 movie, 'You'll Never Get Rich' and the number they were dancing to was 'So Near And Yet So Far'.
A video of the original clip will be posted here shortly at the following link address:
.https://www.brighteon.com/112266be-90dc-4f5d-a581-dc4c147588eb
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the Carlos Cruz Batallas channel and this channel.
You can see Carlos' channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb8R_jYc_HCe26iVesWGO5w
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The original clip is from the 1941 movie, 'You'll Never Get Rich' and the number they were dancing to was 'So Near And Yet So Far'.
A video of the original clip will be posted here shortly at the following link address:
.https://www.brighteon.com/112266be-90dc-4f5d-a581-dc4c147588eb
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the Carlos Cruz Batallas channel and this channel.
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