© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fred Astaire & Rita Hayworth Dance Sequence From The Movie 'You'll Never Get Rich'
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • January 03, 2022
Rita Hayworth & Fred Astaire: The "So Near and Yet So Far" number, from the 1941 movie, 'You´ll Never Get Rich'. Music from Cole Porter.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
So Near And Yet So Far
Artist
Cole Porter
Album
Sound of the Movies Vol. 15
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of Documents); LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 1 Music Rights Societies
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
So Near And Yet So Far
Artist
Cole Porter
Album
Sound of the Movies Vol. 15
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of Documents); LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.