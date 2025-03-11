BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE REAL MOUNT SINAI IS IN SAUDI ARABIA ⛰ EXODUS IS REAL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
136 views • 1 month ago

tinyurl.com/sinaiisreal

Free Audio Bible Download 500+ Languages: https://faithcomesbyhearing.com

https://audiotreasure.com


Join our October 2022 tour to Mount Sinai! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/

tinyurl.com/sinaitravel


See the Full Documentary: Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ

SinaiInArabia.com


Sodom and Gomorrah IsReal: Youth Deserve Healthy Rebellion

https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150

tinyurl.com/sodomisreal


See More:

Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (With Links to many more videos)

https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9


See the profound evidence presented in this film that confirms one of the most foundational events in the Bible for yourself!


Please consider supporting our work with a tax-deductible donation using the links in this description box. Thank you for making this film and research possible!


WEBSITE DONATION: ➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/donate/

PAYPAL: ➡️ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DTRF?locale.x=en_US

VENMO: ➡️ Search for DTRF7 at Venmo.com


Thamudic inscriptions at Jebel el Lawz were translated and describe a MELTED CALF! They are found next to the menorah that Dr. Kim discovered.

http://www.ancient-hebrew.org/media_menorah.html


SODOM & GOMORRAH: Wyatt Museum

https://wyattmuseum.com/discovering/sodom-gomorrah


Sodom and Gomorrah -The Cities of the Plain - Ash and brimstone are reminders of the fiery event

https://www.arkdiscovery.com/sodom_&_gomorrah.htm


"Mount Sinai in Arabia" Galatians 4:25

https://www.arkdiscovery.com/mt__sinai_found.htm


traveling in Saudi Arabia to Mount Sinai and other sites: www.arkdiscovery.com/travel.htm


Cairo to Nuweiba: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7YmCSPNB9I&feature=emb_logo

Nuweiba to Arabia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yKsPZqwnmE

Split Rock and Elim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s17LCxUriQ4

Mt. Sinai and Golden Calf Altar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMmaKzOsNks


PatternsOfEvidence.com had their Red Sea Miracle II film released on the Red Sea Crossing - Mt. Sinai coming up next and it will feature Jebel el Lawz


sulfur, bible, god, grace, love, christ, jesus, sin, humanity, history, justice, proof, judgement, abraham, mercy, hidden, arabia, gomorrah, sodom, brimstone, lot, sulphur, poverty, sodomy, josephus


Sinai, Elim, Horeb, Exodus, Israel, Jesus, Moses, Yeshua, Mana, Heaven, Father, Jehovah, Saudi, Arabia, Jerusalem, Zion, Proof, Evidence, Existence, proofofgod, jesusisreal


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/P0OQLAmjlfhc/

Keywords
biblesaudi arabiamount sinaibait and switchmulti pronged offensive
