Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark- Blood of Christ

Credit: Original Video From: Truth Is Christ

A well-rounded compilation of Ron Wyatt's discoveries, including his ark of the covenant claim. Originally created for Abomination of Desolation documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnBjyzohOVg





Chapters 0:00

Intro 1:16

Sodom and Gomorrah 17:22

Red Sea Crossing 33:07

Mount Sinai 1:03:57

Noah's Ark 1:37:46

Blood of Christ & Ark of the Covenant





SODOM AND GOMORRAH

- KJVPictures https://www.youtube.com/c/KJVPictures

- [Written on my Heart] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFg_amUqFR8&t=0s

- Timo Shely https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7_92sjUcOI&t=0s

- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhTjEbNgTQM&t=0s

- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-mX8GN5TI4&t=0s

- RISE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGovStpdfC0&t=0s

- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY78M6vqkroFZH9hCEQWX9RJYmQvDrKsy

- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60WoM_TlyyE&t=0s





RED SEA CROSSING

- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeX966OVxwU&t=0s

- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_0o6OZtxlk&t=0s

- God's Last Warning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzc658cmLmo&t=0s

- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPUSeSCISV4&t=0s

- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSf0rOqJaSU&t=0s





MOUNT SINAI

- God's Last Warning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxY7-x6V3Vs&t=0s

- The Ryan Mauro Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syd_0dOX-is&list=PLY78M6vqkroGqeDuhqDP8syGXFbOjs7Hr&index=1&t=0s

- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsC77yIKiXE&t=0s

- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kuDnn7G87c&list=PLY78M6vqkroFJUSWd2QydcpWBHfzvuC0q&index=1&t=0s

- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_VQ7rG638w&t=0s

- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKRHCH9mvLA&t=0s





NOAH'S ARK

- 1991 CNN Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XZBZTgmIS0&t=0s

- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syd_0dOX-is&list=PLY78M6vqkroGqeDuhqDP8syGXFbOjs7Hr&index=1&t=0s

- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoTkguzRaCU&t=0s

- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=598bMisASiQ&t=0s

- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9f4uF4Va9gI&t=0s





ARK OF THE COVENANT - Ron in Zedekiah's 1997 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_1A-... - Ark Files https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtWuA...

- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Azzg…

- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6M_v…

- Ron Wyatt Australia 1999 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLRvh…

- Garden Tomb Teshuvah Ministries https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tQIt…

- Garden Tomb Zahi Shaked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ud5R1…

- Zedekiah's Cave Leeland Jones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XGpM…

- RevelationTV Gold Tests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PDiB…

- Technology and Skills Gold Detector https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q08sC…

- Ian Thain Testimonies https://www.arkdiscovery.com/thain.htm

- Dr Eugene Dunkley Testimonies https://www.arkdiscovery.com/chromoso…

- Visiting Lab in Jerusalem 2003 Testimony https://anchorstone.com/a-response-to…





Scriptures (KJV) read by Jake Phillips https://www.youtube.com/c/JakePhillip...





Reach out anytime! Brandon [email protected]





Disclaimer: While I am King James only like Ron Wyatt, I am not a Seventh Day Adventist, nor do I support their doctrine on particular things in the Christian faith. To read my statement of faith, check here: https://truthischrist.com/beliefs/