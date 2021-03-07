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It’s Here_ First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination_ Attorney Interview.
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470 views • March 07, 2021
In this interview, Spiro is joined by Attorney Ana Garner of New Mexico. Garner represents her client Isaac Legaretta, an officer at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and a military veteran, who is suing the county over its new policy for first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.
Attorney Garner explains the significance of this case and what is at stake, as it is the first of its kind and may set a new standard for legal precedent regarding mandatory vaccination. Garner says she is prepared to take this case to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Governments and People_ Worldwide Coronavirus Response Violates Nuremberg Code
Nuremberg Code PDF Source;
https://search.usa.gov/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&;;affiliate=nih_history&query=nuremberg+code&commit=Search
If you’re not familiar with the Nuremberg Code of 1947, it’s by far one of the world’s most influential documents ever created in the history of clinical and medical research.
https://avoidthemark.com/2020/04/07/coronavirus-response-violates-nuremberg-code/
The Gene Code Injection
https://www.brighteon.com/070baa87-2606-4850-ae24-ed1495e10e2b
Spiro and Ana Garner also discuss another case of her’s that is ongoing currently. A case that challenges not only the Governor of New Mexico, but the emergency itself.
NM Stands Up!
https://nmstandsup.org
Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/its-here-first-court-case-against-mandatory-vaccination-attorney-interview.html
Attorney Garner explains the significance of this case and what is at stake, as it is the first of its kind and may set a new standard for legal precedent regarding mandatory vaccination. Garner says she is prepared to take this case to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Governments and People_ Worldwide Coronavirus Response Violates Nuremberg Code
Nuremberg Code PDF Source;
https://search.usa.gov/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&;;affiliate=nih_history&query=nuremberg+code&commit=Search
If you’re not familiar with the Nuremberg Code of 1947, it’s by far one of the world’s most influential documents ever created in the history of clinical and medical research.
https://avoidthemark.com/2020/04/07/coronavirus-response-violates-nuremberg-code/
The Gene Code Injection
https://www.brighteon.com/070baa87-2606-4850-ae24-ed1495e10e2b
Spiro and Ana Garner also discuss another case of her’s that is ongoing currently. A case that challenges not only the Governor of New Mexico, but the emergency itself.
NM Stands Up!
https://nmstandsup.org
Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/its-here-first-court-case-against-mandatory-vaccination-attorney-interview.html
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