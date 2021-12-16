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World Economic Forum is a criminal organisation that should be shut down.
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21 views • December 16, 2021
1. CENTRAL BANKS DECLARE WAR ON THE 99%. ALISTAIR SKINNER MAKES FEW BUT BRILLIANT VIDEOS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jfeEeYW62djL/
2. Sky News: North Korean Soldiers Perform 'Extreme Martial Arts' Show... Creating #SuperSoldiers Through Gene Modification... Super Human Strength, Speed, & They EAT Pain
https://www.brighteon.com/ae19f83a-415c-4e98-be1a-e5dedc0023bc
3. Listen to Dr. Merritt the history of electromagnetic poisoning, which dates back to the introduction of the telegraph, and then point out the uncanny correlation between the launching of 5G in Wuhan and at hospitals in New York City and Italy (ground zero locations), and the outbreak of the mild-moderate flu-like illness the WHO named COVID-19.
https://www.brighteon.com/b5f8269b-9def-4b6c-ada8-74165d67b8bc
4. World Economic Forum is a criminal organisation that should be shut down.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQyLUBPpq6BQ/
5. AIRLINE CEO ANNOUNCED EMPLOYEES NEED COVID VACCINATIONS AND GETS A PIE IN THE FACE. THIS IS HOW THOSE CRIMINALS SHOULD BE TREATED.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UZ6yG4orcFYC/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jfeEeYW62djL/
2. Sky News: North Korean Soldiers Perform 'Extreme Martial Arts' Show... Creating #SuperSoldiers Through Gene Modification... Super Human Strength, Speed, & They EAT Pain
https://www.brighteon.com/ae19f83a-415c-4e98-be1a-e5dedc0023bc
3. Listen to Dr. Merritt the history of electromagnetic poisoning, which dates back to the introduction of the telegraph, and then point out the uncanny correlation between the launching of 5G in Wuhan and at hospitals in New York City and Italy (ground zero locations), and the outbreak of the mild-moderate flu-like illness the WHO named COVID-19.
https://www.brighteon.com/b5f8269b-9def-4b6c-ada8-74165d67b8bc
4. World Economic Forum is a criminal organisation that should be shut down.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQyLUBPpq6BQ/
5. AIRLINE CEO ANNOUNCED EMPLOYEES NEED COVID VACCINATIONS AND GETS A PIE IN THE FACE. THIS IS HOW THOSE CRIMINALS SHOULD BE TREATED.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UZ6yG4orcFYC/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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