5G Causes Symptoms Identical to COVID-19

Since the advent of wireless communication technologies, the use of which didn't become prolific and widespread until about twenty years ago, our exposure to electromagnetic radiation has increased over two million times. With cell phone towers now covering most of our planet, and Wi-Fi ubiquitous in most major cities, and 5G being added to that electromagnetic fog, mankind is literally drowning in an ocean of dangerous non-ionizing radiation. This type of radiation interferes with proper neurological function in humans and in other magnetically-sensitive creatures. Listen to Dr. Merritt the history of electromagnetic poisoning, which dates back to the introduction of the telegraph, and then point out the uncanny correlation between the launching of 5G in Wuhan and at hospitals in New York City and Italy (ground zero locations), and the outbreak of the mild-moderate flu-like illness the WHO named COVID-19.