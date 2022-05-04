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THE PLAN - The World Health Organisation has a plan for ten years of infectious diseases.
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480 views • May 04, 2022
The World Health Organisation has a plan for ten years of infectious diseases, says a WHO virologist
Download the documents featured in THE PLAN. Documents that open the eyes of humanity:
✔︎ Grand Jury Evidence 1 https://stopworldcontrol.com/jury/
✔︎ ︎Vaccine Death Report https://stopworldcontrol.com/report/
Documents that announced the coronavirus pandemic
✔︎ Scenarios for the Future by the Rockefeller Foundation https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/rockefeller-scenario.pdf
✔︎ A Futuristic Scenario by John Hopkins Center https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/spars.pdf
✔︎ Australian Health Management Plan for Pandemic Influenza https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/australia-pandemic-plan.PDF
✔︎ WHO instructed world to prepare for imminent coronavirus pandemic https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
✔︎ EU Comic Book shows pandemic starting in China, and medical tyranny https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/eu-infected.pdf
This is no joke. The world could be essentially taken over by a "health authority" which would eliminate all self determination.
The World Health Organisation Is Attempting A Power Grab
https://www.brighteon.com/93fb1f04-afd6-4931-8cd4-4fcd51330342
dontyoudare.info
Download the documents featured in THE PLAN. Documents that open the eyes of humanity:
✔︎ Grand Jury Evidence 1 https://stopworldcontrol.com/jury/
✔︎ ︎Vaccine Death Report https://stopworldcontrol.com/report/
Documents that announced the coronavirus pandemic
✔︎ Scenarios for the Future by the Rockefeller Foundation https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/rockefeller-scenario.pdf
✔︎ A Futuristic Scenario by John Hopkins Center https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/spars.pdf
✔︎ Australian Health Management Plan for Pandemic Influenza https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/australia-pandemic-plan.PDF
✔︎ WHO instructed world to prepare for imminent coronavirus pandemic https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
✔︎ EU Comic Book shows pandemic starting in China, and medical tyranny https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/eu-infected.pdf
This is no joke. The world could be essentially taken over by a "health authority" which would eliminate all self determination.
The World Health Organisation Is Attempting A Power Grab
https://www.brighteon.com/93fb1f04-afd6-4931-8cd4-4fcd51330342
dontyoudare.info
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