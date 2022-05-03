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Emergency Briefing On The Real Possibility of World Government - 'Don't You Dare'
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116 views • May 03, 2022
This is no joke. The world could be essentially taken over by a "health authority" which would eliminate all self determination.
The World Health Organisation Is Attempting A Power Grab dontyoudare.info
Your sovereignty is about to be stolen from you. It is appropriate to scream at this moment. Our freedoms are about to be given away.
The United States has proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which will be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022.
The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations on March 28, 2022.
Pay particular attention to the proposed amendments to Sections 2, 3 and 5 of Article 12, and Article 59.
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/C.L.2.2022-IHR-amendments-English.pdf
Rubles and Gold. WHO World Domination Plan. Market Crash https://rumble.com/v12iwrn-ep.289-rubles-and-gold.-who-world-domination-plan.-market-crash.html
The World Health Organisation Is Attempting A Power Grab dontyoudare.info
Your sovereignty is about to be stolen from you. It is appropriate to scream at this moment. Our freedoms are about to be given away.
The United States has proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which will be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022.
The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations on March 28, 2022.
Pay particular attention to the proposed amendments to Sections 2, 3 and 5 of Article 12, and Article 59.
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/C.L.2.2022-IHR-amendments-English.pdf
Rubles and Gold. WHO World Domination Plan. Market Crash https://rumble.com/v12iwrn-ep.289-rubles-and-gold.-who-world-domination-plan.-market-crash.html
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