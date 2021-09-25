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Our Economy is a House of Cards that is About to Collapse | iAllegedly
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40 views • September 25, 2021
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Dan's update (22 September) on:
* The housing bubble. Is is about to burst?
* Shipping delays/bottlenecks. Shortages of goods.
* Amazon :"Factory Towns". Corporate dystopia?
* Technology set to make even more humans obsolete.
* Housing and supply chain problems.
* US federal reserve tapering.
* Crypto-currency / Bitcoin
* Extension of rent moratorium?
"You will own nothing and you will be happy" - World Economic Forum
https://www.brighteon.com/1b5fa330-677f-4d0f-8686-51da7f7bf033
By: Dan (iAllegedly)
Original url: https://youtu.be/mFhxCxkEQTo
From the video description:
You can only kick the can down the road for so long. Our Economy is a precarious House of Cards. It is about to be flattened and we are going to be left to pay for everything. Today i'm at Rock Pile Beach in Laguna Beach, CA. #TheFed #HousingCollapse #Inflation #iAllegedly
See original video description for links to stories in this video.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Dan's update (22 September) on:
* The housing bubble. Is is about to burst?
* Shipping delays/bottlenecks. Shortages of goods.
* Amazon :"Factory Towns". Corporate dystopia?
* Technology set to make even more humans obsolete.
* Housing and supply chain problems.
* US federal reserve tapering.
* Crypto-currency / Bitcoin
* Extension of rent moratorium?
"You will own nothing and you will be happy" - World Economic Forum
https://www.brighteon.com/1b5fa330-677f-4d0f-8686-51da7f7bf033
By: Dan (iAllegedly)
Original url: https://youtu.be/mFhxCxkEQTo
From the video description:
You can only kick the can down the road for so long. Our Economy is a precarious House of Cards. It is about to be flattened and we are going to be left to pay for everything. Today i'm at Rock Pile Beach in Laguna Beach, CA. #TheFed #HousingCollapse #Inflation #iAllegedly
See original video description for links to stories in this video.
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