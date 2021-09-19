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"You Will Own Nothing and You Will Be Happy" | World Economic Forum
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118 views • September 19, 2021
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Posted on the WEF Facebook page on 9 December 2016, this propaganda video (originally called "8 Predictions for the World in 2030"), is a blueprint for how Klaus Schwab's unelected cabal of elites, compromised politicians, and other WEF cultists plan to remake the world for their benefit.
This video drew a lot of attention when activists started posting it on social media. The WEF removed the video sometime in November 2020, after it received much negative attention and comments.
So... please share. ;)
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Posted on the WEF Facebook page on 9 December 2016, this propaganda video (originally called "8 Predictions for the World in 2030"), is a blueprint for how Klaus Schwab's unelected cabal of elites, compromised politicians, and other WEF cultists plan to remake the world for their benefit.
This video drew a lot of attention when activists started posting it on social media. The WEF removed the video sometime in November 2020, after it received much negative attention and comments.
So... please share. ;)
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