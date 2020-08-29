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Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Speech at Massive Protest in Berlin, August 29, 2020
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75 views • August 29, 2020
TCTL Editor's Note: Please see our better quality version of this historic speech here: https://www.brighteon.com/ecc3f723-d9bf-4ecd-906b-74894129b722
For links to alternate mirrored copies at Lbry and BitChute, go to truthcomestolight.com
This version was Mirrored from Grumbeer 66
https://youtu.be/OIVYT796dNo
For links to alternate mirrored copies at Lbry and BitChute, go to truthcomestolight.com
This version was Mirrored from Grumbeer 66
https://youtu.be/OIVYT796dNo
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