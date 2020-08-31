© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Speech at Massive Protest in Berlin, August 29, 2020 (High Quality Recording)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • August 31, 2020
This is replacing our previous share of this historic speech by RFK Jr. This is a higher quality recording of the event.
Mirrored from CommonSenseTV https://youtu.be/7HOI8q-dQ7E
Mirrored from CommonSenseTV https://youtu.be/7HOI8q-dQ7E
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.