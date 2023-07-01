Fall of the Cabal Part 10 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (10)Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING





About president Trump’s spelling errors (Covfefe, Hamberders, Smocking Gun), his hints and clues, his direct communications with the people. About a future spokesman for the US, about John F. Kennedy senior & junior, their deaths. About the clues junior left behind, the Tiffany Blue Boxes, George Magazine, Survival Guide to the Future, Vincent Fusca, Nicola Tesla, John Trump, Julian Assange. About the possibility of time travel, worm holes, parallel timelines, the mysterious books by Ingersoll Lockwood, the Ingersoll Trump pocket watch, Alice in Wonderland, Follow the White Rabbit, Future Proves Past, Q in Star Trek, the Q-continuum, Trust the Plan, WWG1WGA…

Part 10 of 10 English spoken





Reposted with permission

Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.

www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl

Music by Mortifer V., Serge Narcisoff, Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley





