NOBODY Has A Sample Of The Covid-19 Sequence: PCR Testing Fraud, PROOF Covid Was FAKE

COVID IS A LIE! Journalist and expert researcher Eric Francis Coppolino joins to expose how SARS-CoV-2 does NOT exist, and how the PCR tests are LYING to everyone! Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, emphatically stated it was never designed to detect covid 19 and mysteriously died after coming after Fauci, claiming he was a lair.
World governments KNOW that COVID is not real, and are using the lies to cause havoc!
Check out Coppolino's work at: https://planetwaves.fm
See also:
https://www.brighteon.com/91ba55e1-0a22-488c-9655-6da113e1c538
The Pandemic was Created By 97% False Positive PCR Test! https://www.brighteon.com/b7f836c4-d050-4d0a-9e52-2698c4ddde12
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.