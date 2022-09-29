Create New Account
NOBODY Has A Sample Of The Covid-19 Sequence: PCR Testing Fraud, PROOF Covid Was FAKE
COVID IS A LIE! Journalist and expert researcher Eric Francis Coppolino joins to expose how SARS-CoV-2 does NOT exist, and how the PCR tests are LYING to everyone!  Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, emphatically stated it was never designed to detect covid 19 and mysteriously died after coming after Fauci, claiming he was a lair.  

World governments KNOW that COVID is not real, and are using the lies to cause havoc!

Check out Coppolino's work at: https://planetwaves.fm  

See also:

Reese Report - 5G, PCR Tests & How everyone possibly tests positive for Covid

https://www.brighteon.com/91ba55e1-0a22-488c-9655-6da113e1c538 


The Pandemic was Created By 97% False Positive PCR Test! https://www.brighteon.com/b7f836c4-d050-4d0a-9e52-2698c4ddde12   

vaccines pandemic corona virus covid plandemic stew peters

