ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC07 - Native Morons" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull explore both Illinois and Indiana. This massive comical production can be experienced in two ways:





First: you can watch 2 videos totaling in 6 hours.

Second: you can watch 20 much shorter videos, netflix style.





In this section, "Native Morons" -- as Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull continue to explore the woods, and some ponds by the Chicago River -- more jokes are cracked, flashbacks are played and third party content is inserted, for your enjoyment.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, Lauren Tull, Michael Colbert, Walter Kelso, Katie Pfursich, CC / Fair Use: Postal, Pogo, Misc

Hashtags: #illinois #forest #chicago #comedy

Metatags Space Separated: illinois forest chicago comedy

Metatags Comma Separated: illinois, forest, chicago, comedy









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t5scWg17Zgos/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---PSEC-ON-TOUR---Illinois---Indiana---SEC07---Native-Morons---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v45pnwh-psec-2023-psec-on-tour-illinois-and-indiana-sec07-native-morons-432hz-hd-72.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/01a768a4-3687-4144-9b3f-c0c7346a5d4f

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/WeXsSv5Nv1D5svN









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



