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Schizer - Because We Care About Our Profits | FreeAndStrongCanada.org | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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21 views • January 26, 2022
A satire comedy fake commercial making fun of Pfizer.

Created by: https://FreeAndStrongCanada.org


Hashtags: #pfizer #comedy #satire #jab #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: pfizer comedy satire jab genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: pfizer, comedy, satire, jab, genocide


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/L2GLMLDltTck/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1332222158587301900?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Schizer---Because-We-Care-About-Our-Profits---FreeAndStrongCanada.org---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vtawfz-schizer-because-we-care-about-our-profits-freeandstrongcanada.org-432hz-hd-.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/T0etC1y
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/01898e10-4c26-4c86-bc02-0b4ff5b47d5b
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/M9j2apxJBvDJYh9
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=dc71c287727e815d87ab31a1392238a7729453fc4dada15f45259ee8e149f777&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/947/schizer-because-we-care-about-our-profits-freeandstrongcanada-org-432h


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
satirecomedygenocidejabpfizer
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