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EP. 2332B - PATRIOTS TAKE CONTROL OF SPECIAL OPERATIONS, CERTAIN FAIL-SAFES INITIATED
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247 views • November 19, 2020
EP. 2332B - PATRIOTS TAKE CONTROL OF SPECIAL OPERATIONS, CERTAIN FAIL-SAFES INITIATED. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/00e3f2b1-9d20-4b4e-9e1f-52a95d0caede The patriots are in control, the elections are going exactly how they planned it, it must be shown to the people. If it was presented outright the public would not accept, the people must see the fraud. The [DS]/[CB] are preparing for their loss and so are the patriots. Trump just terminated Kreb who handled CISA. Chris Miller and Ezra Cohen Watnik took back control of special operations. All the pieces are almost in place. Published On November 19th, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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