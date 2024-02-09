Create New Account
Russia can Destroy the US in One Hour says Kremlin and RT Spokesperson
The New American
Published Yesterday

More headlines that point out WW3 could be around the corner.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Kanal13 - Kremlin propagandist says Russia can destroy the US in one hour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9SM38YCNl8&t=5s&ab_channel=Kanal13


2. Task & Purpose - What Happened to Russia's Doomsday Submarine?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gThVWjdQSdk&ab_channel=Task%26Purpose


3. Brighteon.com - Health Ranger Report - Ben Armstrong unloads master hypothesis naming AMERICA in the Book of Revelation and End Times destruction

https://www.brighteon.com/4c2338bc-12d4-4be6-bd11-9a9c8fbc3fdb


4. Bannon’s War Room - MTG says we are seeing Obama's Fundamental Transformation of America

https://rumble.com/v4c742f-rep.-mtg-files-2nd-ethics-complaint-against-ga-prosecutor-targeting-trump.html


5. Bannon’s War Room - Don Jr.: "I Cannot Think Of A Single Metric Where We Have Improved In The Last 3 Years"

https://rumble.com/v4c78fi-don-jr.-i-cannot-think-of-a-single-metric-where-we-have-improved-in-the-las.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
russiawarnuclear

