Ben Armstrong unloads master hypothesis naming AMERICA in the Book of Revelation and End Times destruction

- Bombshell analysis from Ben Armstrong:

- America is actually identified in the Book of Revelation, verses 17 and 18

- New York City is the merchant city that is destroyed in one hour - BABYLON

- The most likely means of destruction is Russia's Posiedon nuclear armed ocean drone

- The "spells" that destroy the world are actually pharmakia, or Big Pharma's vaccines

- The "blood" of the world's citizens is tainted by #vaccines leading to their "slaughter"

- The Tribulation has not yet begun, we are still in pre-trib times

- The rise of the Antichrist has yet to occur, and he will deceive the entire world

