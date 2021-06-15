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Oracle Films: HEY Mr Eric Clapton - What's Going On? [13.06.2021]
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73 views • June 15, 2021
Eric Clapton 18:50 in: "Thats's were it turned into SATANISM".. (links below)
Eric Clapton 22:16 in: "What will this do to my Children?"
23:10 in: Eric Clapton's children also don't trust him anymore, lost their trust and love, just like my daughter...
Note: Hey Jane (my 24 year old daughter) have you started 'waking up' yet?
- Or do you still think it's me who has to learn to 'research'? #WakeTheFuckUp
- How many 'cases' does it take before you can see the Satanic Beast System = UN Agenda 2030 Depopulation?
Mr Eric Clapton, you are not alone, my 24 year old daughter also don't trust me any more.
Totally brainwashed... so I made this video: "After 24 years: "Goodbye Father" [04.08.2020]"
https://www.brighteon.com/320bfbfe-0333-4562-bd76-d0053b4da4aa
https://rumble.com/vgywuf-after-24-years-goodbye-father-04.08.2020.html
Note 2: Did Eric Clapton also sell his soul to the Devil (Satan) like Bob Dylan? - Who knows?
Original title: Eric Clapton: Exclusive & Uncensored | Oracle Films
Oracle Films: 'One of the most iconic musicians of the century speaks about his experience during the past 18 months.
Eric Clapton - 708K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtCOFqqGGGunX71nfZgPQOQ
https://www.ericclapton.com
https://twitter.com/ericclapton
https://www.facebook.com/ericclapton
Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org/
Robin Monotti Channel: https://t.me/robinmg
Stand and Deliver by Eric Clapton
472,548 views•Premiered Dec 18, 2020
The state51 Conspiracy - 10.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tMkV4vYr_ik
Van Morrison - 234K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEaleBSrSBDmm3VFKgpDsgA
https://twitter.com/vanmorrison
https://www.facebook.com/vanmorrisonofficial
George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four (1984) [Movie]
Nineteen Eighty-Four (original title)
R | 1h 53min | Drama, Sci-Fi | 22 March 1985 (USA)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8i9k2w5z06N/
--
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms ??
Join our Telegram: https://www.t.me/OracleFilms
Visit our website: https://www.oraclefilms.com
Share. Download. Reupload: https://we.tl/t-Ww6bjiG9Y2
131,891 views • Premiered Jun 13, 2021
Oracle Films
7.51K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4OHmMKrVbNk
Eric Clapton 22:16 in: "What will this do to my Children?"
23:10 in: Eric Clapton's children also don't trust him anymore, lost their trust and love, just like my daughter...
Note: Hey Jane (my 24 year old daughter) have you started 'waking up' yet?
- Or do you still think it's me who has to learn to 'research'? #WakeTheFuckUp
- How many 'cases' does it take before you can see the Satanic Beast System = UN Agenda 2030 Depopulation?
Mr Eric Clapton, you are not alone, my 24 year old daughter also don't trust me any more.
Totally brainwashed... so I made this video: "After 24 years: "Goodbye Father" [04.08.2020]"
https://www.brighteon.com/320bfbfe-0333-4562-bd76-d0053b4da4aa
https://rumble.com/vgywuf-after-24-years-goodbye-father-04.08.2020.html
Note 2: Did Eric Clapton also sell his soul to the Devil (Satan) like Bob Dylan? - Who knows?
Original title: Eric Clapton: Exclusive & Uncensored | Oracle Films
Oracle Films: 'One of the most iconic musicians of the century speaks about his experience during the past 18 months.
Eric Clapton - 708K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtCOFqqGGGunX71nfZgPQOQ
https://www.ericclapton.com
https://twitter.com/ericclapton
https://www.facebook.com/ericclapton
Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org/
Robin Monotti Channel: https://t.me/robinmg
Stand and Deliver by Eric Clapton
472,548 views•Premiered Dec 18, 2020
The state51 Conspiracy - 10.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tMkV4vYr_ik
Van Morrison - 234K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEaleBSrSBDmm3VFKgpDsgA
https://twitter.com/vanmorrison
https://www.facebook.com/vanmorrisonofficial
George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four (1984) [Movie]
Nineteen Eighty-Four (original title)
R | 1h 53min | Drama, Sci-Fi | 22 March 1985 (USA)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8i9k2w5z06N/
--
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms ??
Join our Telegram: https://www.t.me/OracleFilms
Visit our website: https://www.oraclefilms.com
Share. Download. Reupload: https://we.tl/t-Ww6bjiG9Y2
131,891 views • Premiered Jun 13, 2021
Oracle Films
7.51K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4OHmMKrVbNk
Keywords
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