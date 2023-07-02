Is Cancer METABOLIC or Genetic? SHOCKING REAL CAUSE. Dr. Seyfried. PART 1

If you listen to first hour (or 20 min) you will know more about CANCER RECOVERY than 99% of the US population. 4:30 min: ALL cancer cells depend on fermentation without oxygen for energy. Fermentation. No oxygen. When you oxygenate the body, it kills cancer cells.

5:15 minutes: Highly processed carbohydrate foods are killing Americans.

Is cancer METABOLIC or GENETIC? You decide. Deep Dive with Dr. Thomas Seyfried & Jesse Chappus. FULL 3 Hour Interview at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiLc1GbidhM

Science Reveals the SHOCKING REAL CAUSE of Cancer & the Protocol to STARVE IT | Dr. Thomas Seyfried. "Dr. Seyfried is Professor of Biology at Boston College, and received his Ph.D. in Genetics and Biochemistry. He has over 200 peer-reviewed publications and is author of the book, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer."

General cancer healing steps include: 1.) no processed carbs and reduce overall carbs. 2.) intermittent fasting. 3.) low-dose coconut oil (or MCT oil) with food. 4.) reduce parasite load with natural herbs and/or low-dose chlorine dioxide, low-dose ivermectin, low-dose fenbendazole and/or more.

14:00 minutes. Joe Tippens Fenbendazole Cancer Protocol Info at https://EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerFenbendazole.html

Ivermectin for Covid & Cancer Info at https://EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html



Intermittent fasting expert Dr. Mindy Pelz: The EASY way to start intermittent fasting. "I've tried intermittent fasting and it does not work for me. Listen to this podcast first!"

https://www.brighteon.com/fa1165e2-b56d-4e39-9790-5c6f9c8ba0ce

Jesse Chappus Health Channel https://www.youtube.com/@JesseChappus/videos

More content like this at: www.EnergyMe333.com















