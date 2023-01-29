Start EASY intermittent fasting for health. Fasting snacks? Yes! Effortless? Yes! DrMindyPelz.com

Create New Account
"I've tried intermittent fasting and it does not work for me." Listen to this podcast first!

"Fasting for Metabolic Health and Hormone Balance. Time-restricted eating (TRE) is one of the most foundational strategies to stay healthy." ~ Mercola

"Pelz has spent the last eight years of her clinical career using TRE, fine-tuning it in the trenches and gaining an understanding of the hormonal components that need to be taken into consideration, especially in women." ~ Mercola

FULL SHOW. Can you eat small snacks while fasting? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBP3-ime25Q

Dr. Mindy Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DrMindyPelz/videos

Website: https://DrMindyPelz.com/

EVOLVED KETO CUPS (or make your own)Ingredients: Organic coconut butter, organic cacao, organic jerusalem artichoke fiber (optional - or use agave inulin), organic cacao butter, organic monk fruit extract (0ptional), organic MCT oil. May contain nuts.

https://drmindypelz.com/product/keto-cups/

https://missionnutrition.com/products/evolved-keto-cups

https://www.vitacost.com/eatingevolved-organic-chocolate-keto-cups-coconut-butter


