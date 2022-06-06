GATES AND HIS FUNDED BBC EXPLAINS HOW THEY NEED THE WORLD TO BE GENOCIDED VIA LETHAL KILL SHOTS - HE SAYS AFRICANS SHOULD GET THEM FIRST! - EUGENICS 101 - AFRICA HAS AWOKEN AND SAYS NO! TO THE WHO

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SOUTH AFRICA PLAYS A MAJOR PART - https://www.brighteon.com/055548a6-728e-4827-b5af-b799486b99e2
EVERYBODY HAS TO "CHIP" IN - https://www.brighteon.com/841be55a-d4b0-4022-b039-5d41f7425311
UNEXPECTED DEATH OR DIED SUDDENLY OR EVEN UNTIMELY DEATH ,THANK DONALD TRUMP THE FARTHER OF THIS "VACCINE" MURDERER! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CCh17WhV0NKA/
THE TURKS KNOW! EVERGREEN GLOBALIST DE-POP PLAN EXPOSED ON TURKISH TV - https://www.brighteon.com/4c9ae5c0-40b7-48f1-b4f1-681a2620287e
BILL GATES IS A BROKEN MAN - https://www.brighteon.com/8b3970b4-85c5-47ef-aaa3-eb82b3017b28 MEET
PRESIDENT ZELENSKI OF UKRAINE - OMG! - https://www.brighteon.com/a0f342a2-b5eb-4c32-87c5-68200334686b
THE REAL PANDEMIC IS NOW! -https://www.brighteon.com/5b686157-7269-413f-a3a6-25147da4af66