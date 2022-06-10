© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Insurance CEO Todd Callender says the real pandemic is NOW
“I'm the CEO of a large insurance group, and we underwrite morbidity risk. Based on what we are seeing, the rates right now, excess mortality is at 84%, and excess every kind of disease at 1100%. We are expecting upwards of 5000% for this year.”