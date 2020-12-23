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Lethal Injection: The Story Of Vaccination (2011)
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1291 views • December 23, 2020
Lethal Injection 1: The Story of Vaccination (originally published in 2011) - The definitive look into the history of vaccination. From cancer, to autism, to the purposeful sterilization of innocent people around the globe, find out why all of these things are perfectly legal according to U.S. CODE and why the government considers you no different than cattle in their own law.
***Lethal Injection 2: A Corruption of Blood (Part 1) now released. Watch here:***
- https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a8df2fa5-b039-4eb7-afe3-f37f1ed0d499
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaAvklCkhDmd/
- 1080p (8.5GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/su2jgtfbg04gdlh/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_1080p.mp4/file
- 720p (4.2GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/30o6pfykatop1b7/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_720p.mp4/file
- 480p (1.3GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/jc3jx6cdjb906np/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_480p.mp4/file
Source quality 1080p (33GB): https://www.dropbox.com/s/ujdctfg4m7z3ub5/Lethal%20Injection%202%20%28Pt1%29.mp4?dl=0
***Watch this prelude to Lethal Injection 2 if you are unfamiliar with COVID-19's origins as the product of government-funded gain-of-function research:***
Wagging the Dog: The Story Behind the Story of COVID-19
- https://www.brighteon.com/f4d920bc-be48-4010-bbaf-5d62d9ac122a
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/8JzhW0dxFtSF/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzQ4uEwCYwA
- https://www.mediafire.com/file/evoh5dedwybvxrv/Wagging_the_Dog_-_The_Story_Behind_the_Story_of_COVID19.m4v/file
Find me at:
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ
- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sUSRxFh41x6t/
- https://realitybloger.wordpress.com
- https://StrawmanStory.info
All of this work is public domain and no permission is needed to copy, reproduce, or give away this video and information.
***Lethal Injection 2: A Corruption of Blood (Part 1) now released. Watch here:***
- https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a8df2fa5-b039-4eb7-afe3-f37f1ed0d499
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaAvklCkhDmd/
- 1080p (8.5GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/su2jgtfbg04gdlh/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_1080p.mp4/file
- 720p (4.2GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/30o6pfykatop1b7/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_720p.mp4/file
- 480p (1.3GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/jc3jx6cdjb906np/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_480p.mp4/file
Source quality 1080p (33GB): https://www.dropbox.com/s/ujdctfg4m7z3ub5/Lethal%20Injection%202%20%28Pt1%29.mp4?dl=0
***Watch this prelude to Lethal Injection 2 if you are unfamiliar with COVID-19's origins as the product of government-funded gain-of-function research:***
Wagging the Dog: The Story Behind the Story of COVID-19
- https://www.brighteon.com/f4d920bc-be48-4010-bbaf-5d62d9ac122a
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/8JzhW0dxFtSF/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzQ4uEwCYwA
- https://www.mediafire.com/file/evoh5dedwybvxrv/Wagging_the_Dog_-_The_Story_Behind_the_Story_of_COVID19.m4v/file
Find me at:
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ
- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sUSRxFh41x6t/
- https://realitybloger.wordpress.com
- https://StrawmanStory.info
All of this work is public domain and no permission is needed to copy, reproduce, or give away this video and information.
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