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Thou shall no more be called the Lady of the Kingdoms.
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37 views • December 12, 2020
Today we take a close look at Isaiah chapter 47. It covers events that are happening
right now, and what will happen soon. All the evils of the new world order are soon
to be revealed. It was done in darkness, but the light will reveal it's shame.
Previous episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/4b7265c6-5019-4447-9c03-62397b311c17
Website: https://welcomehome777.com/
right now, and what will happen soon. All the evils of the new world order are soon
to be revealed. It was done in darkness, but the light will reveal it's shame.
Previous episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/4b7265c6-5019-4447-9c03-62397b311c17
Website: https://welcomehome777.com/
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