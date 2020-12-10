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Signs and Lying wonders 2020 and beyond.
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38 views • December 10, 2020
2020 has been one incredible year. Today will will take a look at what the Bible calls signs and lying wonders. Adversarial folks call them coincidences. I will lay it out
for you to make your own decision. Links I mentioned:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/11/12/nasas-hubble-spots-bizarre-glow-after-an-impossible-explosion-in-space/?sh=7be962c82345
https://thesecrettruthabout.com/the-georgia-guidestones-mystery/
https://blog.world-mysteries.com/modern-world/the-denver-airport-controversy/
https://www.vox.com/culture/22062796/monoliths-utah-california-romania
https://theearthplan.blogspot.com/2018/01/incredibly-rare-super-blue-blood-moon.html
for you to make your own decision. Links I mentioned:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/11/12/nasas-hubble-spots-bizarre-glow-after-an-impossible-explosion-in-space/?sh=7be962c82345
https://thesecrettruthabout.com/the-georgia-guidestones-mystery/
https://blog.world-mysteries.com/modern-world/the-denver-airport-controversy/
https://www.vox.com/culture/22062796/monoliths-utah-california-romania
https://theearthplan.blogspot.com/2018/01/incredibly-rare-super-blue-blood-moon.html
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