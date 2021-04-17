Jim Caviezel on Child Trafficking, Adrenochrome, Sound of Freedom

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Jim Caviezel joined the Tulsa conference and talked about the film, he came to tears, and brought the audience to tears.
CHILD Trafficking is a $150 Billion business annually and has surpassed the drug trafficking industry. The film will be released end of 2021. Here is the trailer:
https://www.brighteon.com/8028204d-d951-4e28-8038-d70d22e871b4