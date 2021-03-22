"Sound of Freedom" Jim Caviezel Movie, based on true story of Tim Ballard Operation Underground Railroad

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The story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a former US government agent, who quits his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.
The Sound of Freedom is a full-length feature film based on the true story of Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad. The film opens with Tim as a government Special Agent whose investigation leads him to the darkest places of Colombia and forces him to choose between keeping his job and family safe, or risking it all to rescue children he has never met. Watch as Tim and the beginnings of his new team, who will one day call themselves Operation Underground Railroad, infiltrate the most dangerous child trafficking organization in Colombia to rescue over 100 kidnapped children
https://www.soundoffreedommovie.com/