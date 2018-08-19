Chlorine Dioxide Destroys Glyphosate! - Drs. Kerri Rivera and Stephanie Seneff

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Dr. Stephanie Seneff (MIT) explains her latest research regarding how CD destroys Glyphosate... Finally a Root Solution to a Root Cause of Autism. Water Res. 2006 Sep;40(16):3003-14. Epub 2006 Aug 14. Investigation of the mechanism of chlorination of glyphosate and glycine in water. Mehrsheikh A, Bleeke M, Brosillon S, Laplanche A, Roche P. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16905174 I was saying just earlier today that this needs to be discovered!
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