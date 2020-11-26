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Chlorine Dioxide Destroys Glyphosate (and COVID)! - Drs. Kerri Rivera and Stephanie Seneff
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1155 views • November 26, 2020
Dr. Stephanie Seneff (MIT) explains her latest research regarding how CD destroys Glyphosate... Finally a Root Solution to a Root Cause of Autism.
Water Res. 2006 Sep;40(16):3003-14. Epub 2006 Aug 14.
Investigation of the mechanism of chlorination of glyphosate and glycine in water.
Mehrsheikh A, Bleeke M, Brosillon S, Laplanche A, Roche P.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16905174
I was saying just earlier today that this needs to be discovered!
Water Res. 2006 Sep;40(16):3003-14. Epub 2006 Aug 14.
Investigation of the mechanism of chlorination of glyphosate and glycine in water.
Mehrsheikh A, Bleeke M, Brosillon S, Laplanche A, Roche P.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16905174
I was saying just earlier today that this needs to be discovered!
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