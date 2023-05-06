The CCP’s sending fentanyl to the US constitutes an act of unrestricted warfare! Miles Guo had already sounded the alarm in 2019, stating that fentanyl is part of the CCP's 3F plan to destroy the US

https://gettr.com/post/p2gad5vdfc25/4/2023 【Nicole on RAV with Steve Gruber】Nicole: The CCP’s sending fentanyl to the US constitutes an act of unrestricted warfare! Mr. Miles Guo had already sounded the alarm in 2019, stating that fentanyl is part of the CCP's 3F plan to destroy America. The CCP used a Chinese American professor from MIT to develop fentanyl, utilizing American research institutions and funding to achieve their goals.#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





5/4/2023 【妮可做客真实美国之声史蒂夫·格鲁伯的节目】妮可：中共输送芬太尼到美国就是一场超限战！郭文贵先生早在2019年就发出警报，芬太尼是中共3F计划的一部分，其目的就是摧毁美国，而且芬太尼是中共利用美国的研究机构和资金通过一位麻省理工的美籍华人教授研制的。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共

http://www.nfscofficial.com @stevegruber