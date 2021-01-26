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Lights Out 8:49. Dark 11to9 9!! TIME. Sed!tion and Rebe!!ion. A New Day Dawn.
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500 views • January 26, 2021
I find this interesting how the monument has a connection to Jerusalem. The capstone was set Dec 6, 1884. Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the eternal capitol of Israel on December 6, 2017 (133) Construction was forced to cease on both Jerusalem in Ezras time, and and the monument due in part to the Civil War! Sedition and rebellion! USA insurrection! Spiritual War! Expect the unexpected in all this nutbaggery! One thing is certain and true, Jesus Christ is LORD! His grace and peace to you all!
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
https://patriotdailypress.com/2021/01...
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2021/0...
https://twitter.com/NationalMallNPS/s...
https://loyaltylobby.com/2021/01/25/i...
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2021...
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/her...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
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