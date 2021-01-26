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Lights Out 8:49. Dark 11to9 9!! TIME. Sed!tion and Rebe!!ion. A New Day Dawn.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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500 views • January 26, 2021
I find this interesting how the monument has a connection to Jerusalem. The capstone was set Dec 6, 1884. Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the eternal capitol of Israel on December 6, 2017 (133) Construction was forced to cease on both Jerusalem in Ezras time, and and the monument due in part to the Civil War! Sedition and rebellion! USA insurrection! Spiritual War! Expect the unexpected in all this nutbaggery! One thing is certain and true, Jesus Christ is LORD! His grace and peace to you all!
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The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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