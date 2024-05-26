Gaza Evacuated Family From Rafah Sets Up New Tent Location
حياة غزاوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fl9mPwwGwb8&t
جولة في خيمتنا الجديدة✌️عيشوا الاجواء معنا داخل خيمة النزوح في غزة
A tour of our new tent✌️Live the atmosphere with us inside the displacement tent in Gaza
