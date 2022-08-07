Tsai Ing-wen Condemned China for Conducting Live-Fire Military Exercise Into the Busiest Transportation Corridors in the World

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https://gnews.org/post/p14l158ad
08/04/2022 President Tsai Ing-wen condemned China for conducting live-fire military exercises on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes. She says that it is an irresponsible act that escalates tensions in the Indo-Pacific and solemnly calls upon China to act with reason and exercise restraint