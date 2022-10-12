AI and the Transhumanist Agenda

Josh Reid of Unrestricted Truths DefCon 5 talks with Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot Portal about the Transhumanist Agenda that is apparently being rolled out by the powers-that-be, who, according to Josh, "are utilizing the hinge of climate change, this lie of climate change, to progress their agenda." Topics include: the COVID ruse, artificial intelligence, Satanism, Homo Borg Genesis, super soldiers, Humanity 3-0, battling AI systems, etc.
