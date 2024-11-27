BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Symptom documentation
Gabe Mondragon
Gabe Mondragon
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 5 months ago

The elimination of involuntary exposure to secondhand marijuana is already showing positive results: grades are starting to go back up. Last night's quiz score was 44/50. The more I am home alone, the more I will return to daily yoga, meditation, eating kosher, studying Torah and Hebrew, etc. Yet, no Jews will show up to help in real life, so I will continue my allegiance with Christianity. There is a synagogue in Lynchburg, but not only is it non-Chabad, it's lgbtjew. Plus I really, really like the Orthodox Church I'm attending. Might apply to the hospital this week for a job in the psych ward, but there is a lot of reading catching up to do and big assignments, will get those done first, higher priority.

Keywords
healthpsychologycausesobservations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy