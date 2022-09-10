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Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, September 10, 2022
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Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 10, 2022)


◽️ Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.


💥 High-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces has neutralised the headquarters of 5th National Guard Brigade, the provisional bases of the units from 92nd Mechanised Brigade and Kraken nationalist group deployed near Balakleya and Chuguyev (Kharkov region), as well as the command post of 54th Mechanised Brigade deployed near Ray-Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).


▫️The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 300 Ukrainian servicemen and up to 15 units of military equipment.


Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.


💥 7 AFU command posts have been neutralised near Rozovka, Ocheretino, Vodyanoye, Novomikhaylovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Snigiryovka and Novonikolayevka (Nikolayev region), as well as 48 artillery units, 178 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.


💥 6 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Kurakhovo, Konstantinovka and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), Dnepr and Radushnoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region).


💥 1 radar for detecting and tracking air targets has been destroyed near Kaluga (Nikolayev region).


💥 Within the counter-battery warfare, 2 plattoons of rocket artillery and 5 plattoons of cannon artillery of the AFU have been neutralised near Georgiyevka, Krasnogorovka, Antonovka, Romanovka, Ocheretino, Novgorodskoye and Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).


💥 1 U.S.-manufactured 155-mm M-777 howitzer has been destroyed near Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).


💥 Air defence means have shot down 13 unmanned aerial vehicles near Chkalovo and Belyayevka (Kherson region), Krasnoye (Kharkov region), Smeloye, Staromlynovka and Novoukrainskoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as near Novoandreyevka, Valeryanovka, Kirillovka and Panteleymonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).


💥 5 projectiles launched by HIMARS MRLS have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).


📊 In total, 293 airplanes and 152 helicopters, 1,916 unmanned aerial vehicles, 374 air defence missile systems, 4,870 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 830 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,375 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,432 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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