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#253: Crushing COVID Corruption—Dr. Judy Mikovits
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270 views • November 03, 2021
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Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD, is one of the most banned, maligned, censored, lied about—and unread—researchers in the world. She was jailed illegally for five days by order of the Fauci Machine, she was a highly regarded cancer researcher until she starting blowing the whistle on the endemic (pandemic?) corruption that taints the biopharmaceutical industry.
Mikovits also has a new book that summarizes the story so far of her fight for truth and against medical tyranny. And the featured expert in the internet phenom documentary Plandemic has a message for the world.
In this Episode You Will Learn
👉The main players of the Covid-19 industry 👉How the Covid-19 so-called vaccine is a sequel to previous dangerous vaccines
👉How and why legendary scientist Dr. Frank Ruscetti drops a bomb on the scientific research community.
👉The historical context of corruption behind the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act signed into law by Ronald Reagan in 1986.
👉How it came to be that AIDS is still the number one killer of women of childbearing age in the world.
👉The facts behind her estimate that 50 million Americans will be killed by the Covid vaccine in the next few years.
👉The ways in which Anthony Fauci’s mishandling of the AIDS crisis and the killing of thousands of homosexuals and others with AIDS by the drug AZT was a small dress rehearsal for the current genocide.
Read More on our website: https://www.patrickcoffin.media/crushing-covid-corruption/
Telegram: https://t.me/patrickcoffinmedia
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/realpatrickcoffin/
BitChute:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1NpgZJSoZaLJ/
Gab: https://gab.com/PatrickCoffin
Brighteon:https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patrickcoffin
Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD, is one of the most banned, maligned, censored, lied about—and unread—researchers in the world. She was jailed illegally for five days by order of the Fauci Machine, she was a highly regarded cancer researcher until she starting blowing the whistle on the endemic (pandemic?) corruption that taints the biopharmaceutical industry.
Mikovits also has a new book that summarizes the story so far of her fight for truth and against medical tyranny. And the featured expert in the internet phenom documentary Plandemic has a message for the world.
In this Episode You Will Learn
👉The main players of the Covid-19 industry 👉How the Covid-19 so-called vaccine is a sequel to previous dangerous vaccines
👉How and why legendary scientist Dr. Frank Ruscetti drops a bomb on the scientific research community.
👉The historical context of corruption behind the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act signed into law by Ronald Reagan in 1986.
👉How it came to be that AIDS is still the number one killer of women of childbearing age in the world.
👉The facts behind her estimate that 50 million Americans will be killed by the Covid vaccine in the next few years.
👉The ways in which Anthony Fauci’s mishandling of the AIDS crisis and the killing of thousands of homosexuals and others with AIDS by the drug AZT was a small dress rehearsal for the current genocide.
Read More on our website: https://www.patrickcoffin.media/crushing-covid-corruption/
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