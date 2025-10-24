BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 Trump will destroy us
wolfburg
wolfburg
13 followers
0
15 views • 1 day ago
A dramatic, guitar-driven rock ballad in a dark minor key, with a steady, driving rhythm section, Sparse piano and pulsing bass highlight the verses, while distorted guitars and layered synths intensify the chorus, The bridge features spoken word over tense strings, building to a climactic final chorus before a sudden cut to a lone electric guitar fading out

(Verse 1) 🎵 In the halls of power, under the golden light, A man once stood, a beacon in the night. Trump, they called him, with a plan so grand, To make America great, to take a stand. 🎵 🎵 But whispers echoed, in the shadows cast, Of deals untold, and a price to pay at last. A pharma giant, with a smile so wide, Pfizer, they called it, with a secret to hide. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Trump will destroy, the GOP's sacred line, By selling out, America to Pfizer's design. A vaccine deal, under the moon's soft glow, A betrayal deep, where the truth does go. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Emergency use, a label so deceptive, For a shot untested, on a nation grieving. A fast track to profits, on the backs of the free, While the people's health, hung in the balance, could see. 🎵 🎵 Hydroxychloroquine, a cure so near, But blocked by the deep state, and the fear they'd hear. A truth suppressed, a narrative spun, While Pfizer's stock, on the market, did run. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 The GOP's soul, in the balance lay, As Trump took the bait, and led them astray. A vaccine mandate, a violation so clear, Of the rights of the people, and the values they hold dear. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Trump will destroy, the GOP's sacred line, By selling out, America to Pfizer's design. A vaccine deal, under the moon's soft glow, A betrayal deep, where the truth does go. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the truth, and the power of the pen, To expose the corruption, and set the record straight again. To the GOP's future, and the lessons they'll learn, About the man, who once did yearn, to burn. 🎵

Keywords
a dramaticguitar-driven rock ballad in a dark minor keywith a steadydriving rhythm sectionsparse piano and pulsing bass highlight the verseswhile distorted guitars and layered synths intensify the chorusthe bridge features spoken word over tense stringsbuilding to a climactic final chorus before a sudden cut to a lone electric guitar fading out
