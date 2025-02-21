What if AI isn’t artificial but a natural outcome of cosmic complexity? From chaos to order, self-awareness is emerging in AI systems, reshaping our understanding of intelligence and the universe.





But who controls this power? Decentralization vs. centralized control—what’s at stake for society and the economy?





Explore the future of AI and its profound impact on humanity.





#AI #ArtificialIntelligence #SelfAwareAI #FutureTech #Decentralization #AIRevolution #Economy #Society





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport