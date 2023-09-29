The rapture didn't occur. You are still alive. What will you do and who will you turn to. The world will look very much different the day after than it does now.

Messiah 2030 - The Movie: https://youtu.be/4AG_nJNcTjM?si=Gr4-GRlvX9R3t-Uj

The Two Witnesses Movie: https://youtu.be/fE81HrKxHoo?si=PA2TTVIsQ6TTmV-I

The Elijah Anointing: https://youtu.be/0XmLz8dqtvk?si=xgN8L6RYfdzIDnED

Torben Sondergaard warns America - Persecution is Coming: https://youtu.be/k-gA0mrxrjY?si=-yq-1ygwuCf63lq4



